Tennis-Federer says he will probably rest until French Open
April 2 Miami Open winner Roger Federer said on Sunday he will probably skip the upcoming European clay court season except for the French Open.
March 18 (Infostrada Sports) - Results from the Indian Wells Men's Singles Round 4 matches on Wednesday 9-Tomas Berdych (Czech Republic) beat 27-Lukas Rosol (Czech Republic) 6-2 4-6 6-4 12-Feliciano Lopez (Spain) beat 5-Kei Nishikori (Japan) 6-4 7-6(2) 4-Andy Murray (Britain) beat Adrian Mannarino (France) 6-3 6-3 3-Rafa Nadal (Spain) beat 13-Gilles Simon (France) 6-2 6-4 6-Milos Raonic (Canada) beat 17-Tommy Robredo (Spain) 6-3 6-2
April 2 Roger Federer clinched his 91st career title when he beat rival Rafa Nadal 6-3 6-4 in the Miami Open final on Sunday.