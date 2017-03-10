Golf-Blazing birdie run puts Hadwin in U.S. Open hunt
ERIN, Wisconsin, June 15 Canada's Adam Hadwin tied a U.S. Open record by firing six consecutive birdies on Thursday to roar up the leaderboard and into contention for a first major.
March 10 (Gracenote) - Results from the Indian Wells Men's Singles Round 1 matches on Friday Kyle Edmund (Britain) beat Gastao Elias (Portugal) 6-1 6-3 Taylor Fritz (U.S.) beat Benoit Paire (France) 6-3 6-2 Pierre-Hugues Herbert (France) beat Thomaz Bellucci (Brazil) 7-6(5) 6-7(1) 6-3 Jiri Vesely (Czech Republic) beat Renzo Olivo (Argentina) 6-4 2-6 6-1 Mikhail Youzhny (Russia) beat Daniil Medvedev (Russia) 6-4 6-4 Kevin Anderson (South Africa) beat Federico Gaio (Italy) 6-1 6-4 Malek Jaziri (Tunisia) beat Nicolas Mahut (France) 6-3 6-2
ERIN, Wisconsin, June 15 Inspired by watching Rickie Fowler on TV tear up rain-softened Erin Hills in Thursday's morning wave, England's Paul Casey went out and fired an opening round six-under 66 to trail the American by one.
SYDNEY, June 16 Former U.S. Open winner Samantha Stosur is in doubt for Wimbledon next month after suffering stress fractures in her right hand, Australian media reported on Friday.