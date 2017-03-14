March 14 (Gracenote) - Results from the Indian Wells Men's Singles Round 3 matches on Monday
10-Gael Monfils (France) beat 20-John Isner (U.S.) 6-2 6-4
27-Pablo Cuevas (Uruguay) beat Fabio Fognini (Italy) 6-1 6-4
8-Dominic Thiem (Austria) beat 29-Mischa Zverev (Germany) 6-1 6-4
21-Pablo Carreno (Spain) beat 16-Roberto Bautista (Spain) walkover
11-David Goffin (Belgium) beat 22-Albert Ramos (Spain) 7-6(3) 6-4
3-Stan Wawrinka (Switzerland) beat 28-Philipp Kohlschreiber (Germany) 7-5 6-3
Dusan Lajovic (Serbia) beat Vasek Pospisil (Canada) 6-7(4) 6-3 7-5
Yoshihito Nishioka (Japan) beat 13-Tomas Berdych (Czech Republic) 1-6 7-6(5) 6-4