UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
March 8 (Infostrada Sports) - Results from the Indian Wells Men's Singles Round 2 matches on Saturday Evgeny Donskoy (Russia) beat Michael Russell (U.S.) 6-4 6-3 11-Tommy Haas (Germany) beat Jeremy Chardy (France) 6-3 6-4
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts