Tennis-Murray against wild cards for drug cheats
March 1 World number one Andy Murray is against giving wild cards to players returning from doping bans but the 29-year-old understands why tournament organisers make an exception for "big names".
March 9 (Infostrada Sports) - Results from the Indian Wells Men's Singles Round 2 matches on Saturday Lleyton Hewitt (Australia) beat 15-John Isner (U.S.) 6-7(6) 6-3 6-4 Leonardo Mayer (Argentina) beat 30-Mikhail Youzhny (Russia) 6-2 6-3 Kevin Anderson (South Africa) beat 4-David Ferrer (Spain) 3-6 6-4 6-3 18-Stanislas Wawrinka (Switzerland) beat Wayne Odesnik (U.S.) 3-6 6-2 6-1 Jarkko Nieminen (Finland) beat 29-Fernando Verdasco (Spain) 6-1 6-0 Benoit Paire (France) beat 21-Philipp Kohlschreiber (Germany) 6-4 6-2
March 1 (Gracenote) - Results from the Acapulco International Women's Singles Round 1 matches on Tuesday Taylor Townsend (U.S.) beat Jennifer Brady (U.S.) 7-5 7-6(4) 5-Christina McHale (U.S.) beat Fiona Ferro (France) 6-4 6-4 1-Mirjana Lucic-Baroni (Croatia) beat Belinda Bencic (Switzerland) 7-5 6-4 Julia Goerges (Germany) beat Kateryna Bondarenko (Ukraine) 2-6 6-4 6-3 3-Jelena Ostapenko (Latvia) beat Danka Kovinic (Montenegro) 6-2 6-2 Ajla Tomlj
Feb 28 Former world number 11 Shahar Peer, the most successful Israeli woman to play on the WTA Tour, announced her retirement because of injury on Tuesday.