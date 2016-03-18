UPDATE 7-Tennis-U.S. Clay Court Championship men's singles round 1 results

April 12 (Gracenote) - Results from the U.S. Clay Court Championship Men's Singles Round 1 matches on Wednesday Chung Hyeon (South Korea) beat Victor Estrella (Dominican Republic) 6-4 5-7 6-4 8-Thomaz Bellucci (Brazil) beat Frances Tiafoe (U.S.) 7-5 1-6 6-2 Leonardo Mayer (Argentina) beat Adam Pavlasek (Czech Republic) 5-7 6-2 6-1 Thiago Monteiro (Brazil) beat 7-Donald Young (U.S.) 6-3 6-4 5-Fernando Verdasco (Spain) beat Kevin Anderson (South Afri