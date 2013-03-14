Tennis-Acapulco International women's singles final result
March 5 (Gracenote) - Result from the Acapulco International Women's Singles Final on Saturday 7-Lesia Tsurenko (Ukraine) beat 2-Kristina Mladenovic (France) 6-1 7-5
March 14 (Infostrada Sports) - Results from the Indian Wells Men's Singles Round 4 matches on Wednesday 1-Novak Djokovic (Serbia) beat 23-Sam Querrey (U.S.) 6-0 7-6(6) 5-Rafa Nadal (Spain) beat Ernests Gulbis (Latvia) 4-6 6-4 7-5 7-Juan Martin Del Potro (Argentina) beat 19-Tommy Haas (Germany) 6-1 6-2 3-Andy Murray (Britain) beat Carlos Berlocq (Argentina) 7-6(4) 6-4 2-Roger Federer (Switzerland) beat 18-Stanislas Wawrinka (Switzerland) 6-3 6-7(4) 7-5 6-Tomas Berdych (Czech Republic) beat 10-Richard Gasquet (France) 6-1 7-5 8-Jo-Wilfried Tsonga (France) beat 17-Milos Raonic (Canada) 4-6 7-5 6-4 Kevin Anderson (South Africa) beat 13-Gilles Simon (France) 6-3 1-6 6-4
SAO PAULO, March 4 Pablo Cuevas beat Spanish top seed Pablo Carreno Busta 6-3 7-6(2) on Saturday to set himself for a chance of a third consecutive Brasil Open title.
March 4 (Gracenote) - Results from the Brazil Open Men's Singles Semifinal matches on Saturday 3-Pablo Cuevas (Uruguay) beat 1-Pablo Carreno (Spain) 6-3 7-6(2) 2-Albert Ramos (Spain) beat 4-Joao Sousa (Portugal) 6-7(5) 7-5 6-2