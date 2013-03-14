Tennis-Djokovic has lost his edge, says former mentor Pilic
BELGRADE, March 4 Novak Djokovic has lost the tenacity which enabled him to rule men's tennis for a number of years, former mentor Niki Pilic said on Saturday.
March 14 (Infostrada Sports) - Results from the Indian Wells Men's Singles Quarterfinal matches on Thursday 6-Tomas Berdych (Czech Republic) beat Kevin Anderson (South Africa) 6-4 6-4
March 4 World number one Andy Murray won his first title of 2017 with a 6-3 6-2 victory over unseeded Spaniard Fernando Verdasco in the Dubai Tennis Championships final on Saturday.
March 4 (Gracenote) - Result from the Dubai Championships Men's Singles Final on Saturday 1-Andy Murray (Britain) beat Fernando Verdasco (Spain) 6-3 6-2