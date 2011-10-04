TOKYO Oct 4 Spain's David Ferrer produced a
clinical 6-4 6-3 victory over local hope Kei Nishikori to reach
the last 16 of the Japan Open on Tuesday.
Third seed Ferrer had lost his only previous meeting with
Nishikori at the 2008 U.S. Open but slammed the door quickly on
the Japanese number one under floodlights on a chilly Tokyo
evening.
Fierce pressure from 2007 Japan Open champion Ferrer took
its toll on Nishikori, who dumped a simple backhand into the net
from mid-court to surrender the first set.
Ferrer, who has won in Auckland and Acapulco this year,
wrapped up a comfortable win in an hour and 29 minutes with
another huge forehand too hot for Nishikori to handle.
Ferrer's Davis Cup team mate Rafa Nadal, the defending
champion in Tokyo, was facing Japan's Go Soeda in Tuesday's
evening match.
Argentina's David Nalbandian looked back to his old
street-fighting best in a 6-1 6-1 blowout win over Czech Lukas
Rosol.
The former world number three, fresh from helping his
country beat holders Serbia to reach the Davis Cup final against
Spain, took just 49 minutes to advance to the second round.
Mercilessly punching winners past a deflated Rosol,
Nalbandian could afford to let three match points slip away
before a backhand error gave him victory.
"Week after week I'm feeling better and playing better,"
said Nalbandian, whose ranking has slipped to 64th after groin
and leg surgery in March. "I played a great match."
Canada's Milos Raonic, playing his first tournament since
hip surgery after Wimbledon, beat Japan's Yuichi Sugita 6-7 6-3
7-6 to set up a likely meeting with top seed Nadal.
In other first round matches, Latvia's Ernests Gulbis beat
Pole Lukasz Kubot 6-3 3-6 7-5 while American Alex Bogomolov got
the better of Finland's Jarkko Nieminen 6-4 6-4.
Bogomolov will play either second seed Andy Murray or
Cyprus's Marcos Baghdatis in the last 16.
