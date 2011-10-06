* Defending champion in ominous form
By Alastair Himmer
TOKYO, Oct 6 Top seed Rafa Nadal ran
hard-serving Canadian Milos Raonic ragged in a 7-5 6-3 victory
to secure a place in the quarter-finals of the Japan Open on
Thursday.
Defending Tokyo champion Nadal will face Santiago Giraldo
next after the Colombian beat Russia's Dmitry Tursunov 6-4 7-6
to reach the last eight of the $1.34 million hardcourt event.
"It's not fun if you can't touch the ball," Nadal told
reporters after dashing off to the practice court following his
match. "His first two service games I didn't win a point.
"But it's fantastic mental practice to try to stay focused
on your serve and to wait for your chances on the return. Today
I didn't have one break point on my serve, which is a very
positive thing."
Britain's Andy Murray joined Nadal in the last eight by
crushing American Alex Bogomolov 6-1 6-2, relishing the warmer
conditions a day after playing under a closed roof.
Nadal took a tight first set when Raonic's biggest weapon
let him down at a crucial time, the 20-year-old double-faulting
before slicing a volley long on an aggressive charge to the net.
Raonic, making his return to the men's tour after surgery on
a hip injury he sustained at Wimbledon, appeared sapped of
strength in the second set as the afternoon shadows crept across
centre court.
FREE POINTS
With Nadal pulling the strings in almost every rally, Raonic
gifted the Spaniard a break for 4-2 with a shanked forehand
which flew into the crowd.
Nadal, playing his first tournament since helping Spain
reach the Davis Cup final last month, quickly moved in for the
kill, ripping a forehand into the corner to finish the job.
"The match was difficult but not very hard physically," the
10-times grand slam singles title winner said.
"He had a lot of free points on his serve so I still felt
fresh. I had a day off yesterday so we decided I could get some
practice."
Nadal's Spanish team mate David Ferrer made hard work of
reaching the last eight, the third seed grinding out a 4-6 6-2
6-2 win over Australian qualifier Matthew Ebden.
Ferrer, Japan Open winner in 2007, will play seventh seed
Radek Stepanek of the Czech Republic next.
Second seed Murray, fresh off winning his third title of the
year in Bangkok at the weekend, needed just 60 minutes to brush
aside Bogomolov with a clinical performance.
Murray faces a test in the quarter-finals against
Argentina's David Nalbandian, who beat Ivan Dodig of Croatia 7-6
6-2 under floodlights in the day's final singles match.
