Oct 8 Japan Open men's singles semi-final result on Saturday (prefix number denotes seeding, * is new result) *2-Andy Murray (Britain) beat 3-David Ferrer (Spain) 6-2 6-3 1-Rafa Nadal (Spain) beat 4-Mardy Fish (U.S.) 7-5 6-1