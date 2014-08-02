Aug 2 Belgium's David Goffin claimed his first ATP Tour title by beating local favourite Dominic Thiem to win the Kitzbuehel Cup on Saturday.

Both players were looking for first titles but it was wildcard Goffin who prevailed on the claycourts in the Austrian winter sports resort, coming back to win 4-6 6-1 6-3.

It continued an incredible sequence of victories for the 23-year-old Goffin who, since losing to Andy Murray in the first round of Wimbledon, has claimed 20 consecutive match wins, a run that has earned him three Challenger titles.

World number 50 Thiem had been hoping to become the first home winner of the tournament since former world number one Thomas Muster triumphed 21 years ago. (Reporting by Martyn Herman; editing by Josh Reich)