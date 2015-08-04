Tennis-Vesnina stunned by world number 594 at Miami Open
March 24 Elena Vesnina, fresh off her victory at Indian Wells, crashed out of the Miami Open on Friday after a stunning 3-6 6-4 7-5 loss to world number 594 Ajla Tomljanovic.
Aug 4 (Infostrada Sports) - Results from the Kitzbuehel Cup Men's Singles Round 1 matches on Tuesday Andreas Haider-Maurer (Austria) beat Joao Souza (Brazil) 7-6(2) 6-4 Dusan Lajovic (Serbia) beat Mikhail Youzhny (Russia) 6-3 6-4 Jurgen Melzer (Austria) beat Daniel Gimeno-Traver (Spain) 7-6(3) 6-3 Nicolas Almagro (Spain) beat 7-Jiri Vesely (Czech Republic) 6-7(2) 7-5 6-4 6-Philipp Kohlschreiber (Germany) beat Jan-Lennard Struff (Germany) 6-3 6-7(5) 6-3 Albert Montanes (Spain) beat Gerald Melzer (Austria) 6-4 7-6(5)
March 23 Russian Elena Vesnina and Spaniard Garbine Muguruza were in big trouble in their second round matches when the weather came to their rescue at the Miami Open in Florida on Thursday.