UPDATE 1-Tennis-Australia, France and U.S. progress in Davis Cup
* Australia, France, Serbia and U.S. all qualify (Rewrites throughout, adds quotes and details)
July 20 (Gracenote) - Results from the Kitzbuehel Cup Men's Singles Round 2 matches on Wednesday Jurgen Melzer (Austria) beat 1-Dominic Thiem (Austria) 6-3 7-5 Karen Khachanov (Russia) beat 2-Philipp Kohlschreiber (Germany) 6-4 6-4 6-Dusan Lajovic (Serbia) beat Mischa Zverev (Germany) 6-4 6-4 Gerald Melzer (Austria) beat Daniel Gimeno-Traver (Spain) 6-3 6-1 Adam Pavlasek (Czech Republic) beat 3-Marcel Granollers (Spain) 6-2 6-4 8-Jan-Lennard Struff (Germany) beat Daniel Munoz (Spain) 7-5 7-5 Nikoloz Basilashvili (Georgia) beat Igor Sijsling (Netherlands) 6-4 4-6 6-2 4-Paolo Lorenzi (Italy) beat Roberto Carballes (Spain) 6-2 6-2
Feb 4 (Gracenote) - Fixture from the Davis Cup World Group Round 1 match between U.S. and Switzerland on Saturday U.S. lead 5-Switzerland 3-0 On Saturday Steve Johnson/Jack Sock (U.S.) beat Adrien Bossel/Henri Laaksonen (Switzerland) 7-6(3) 6-3 7-6(5) John Isner (U.S.) beat Henri Laaksonen (Switzerland) 4-6 6-2 6-2 7-6(1) On Friday Jack Sock (U.S.) beat Marco Chiudinelli (Switzerland) 6-4 6-3 6-1
Feb 4 (Gracenote) - Draw from the Davis Cup World Group Round 1 matches on Saturday Round 1 Italy lead 1-Argentina 2- 1 7-Belgium lead Germany 2- 1 Australia beat 4-Czech Republic 3- 0 U.S. lead 5-Switzerland 3- 0 6-France beat Japan 3- 0 3-Britain lead Canada 2- 1 8-Serbia lead Russia 3- 0 2-Croatia lead Spain 2- 1