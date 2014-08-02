Tennis-Ill Kyrgios pulls out of quarterfinal clash with Federer
March 17 Nick Kyrgios has pulled out of his much anticipated quarterfinal showdown with Roger Federer at the BNP Paribas Open on Friday with suspected food poisoning.
Aug 2 (Infostrada Sports) - Result from the Kitzbuehel Cup Men's Singles Final on Saturday David Goffin (Belgium) beat 5-Dominic Thiem (Austria) 4-6 6-1 6-3
March 17 Nick Kyrgios has pulled out of his much anticipated quarterfinal showdown with Roger Federer at the BNP Paribas Open on Friday with suspected food poisoning.
March 17 (Gracenote) - Fixtures from the La Liga matches on Friday Friday, March 17 (GMT) Las Palmas v Villarreal (1945) Saturday, March 18 (GMT) Eibar v Espanyol (1200) Athletic Club v Real Madrid (1515) Alaves v Real Sociedad (1730) Real Betis v Osasuna (1945) Sunday, March 19 (GMT) Leganes v Malaga (1100) Atletico Madrid v Sevilla (1515) Deportivo Coruna v Celta Vigo (1730) Sporting Gijon v Gr
March 17 (Gracenote) - Fixtures from the Scottish Premiership matches on Friday Saturday, March 18 (GMT) Aberdeen v Hearts (1215) Inverness Caledonian Thistle v Ross County (1500) Kilmarnock v Partick Thistle (1500) Motherwell v St. Johnstone (1500) Rangers v Hamilton Academical (1500) Sunday, March 19 (GMT) Dundee v Celtic (1230)