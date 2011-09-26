Tennis-Resurgent Nadal returns to Queen's Club
LONDON, Feb 6 A resurgent Rafael Nadal will warm up for Wimbledon by returning to The Queen's Club for the Aegon Championships in June.
Sept 26 Malaysian Open men's singles first round results from Kuala Lumpur on Monday (prefix denotes seeding). 7-Dmitry Tursunov (Russia) beat Paul Capdeville (Chile) 6-2 2-6 6-1 Marcos Baghdatis (Cyprus) beat 6-Alex Bogomolov Jr. (U.S.) 7-6(3) 6-4 David Goffin (Belgium) beat Matthew Ebden (Australia) 6-4 7-6(4) (Compiled by Infostrada Sports; editing by Toby Davis)
Feb 6 (Gracenote) - Results from the Montpellier International Men's Singles Round 1 matches on Monday Dustin Brown (Germany) beat Guillermo Garcia-Lopez (Spain) 7-6(4) 6-3 Jeremy Chardy (France) beat 7-Marcel Granollers (Spain) 6-0 3-6 6-3
Feb 6 (Gracenote) - Results from the Ecuador Open Men's Singles Round 1 matches on Monday Janko Tipsarevic (Serbia) beat Daniel Gimeno-Traver (Spain) 4-1 (Gimeno retired) Santiago Giraldo (Colombia) beat Benjamin Becker (Germany) 6-4 6-4 Gerald Melzer (Austria) beat 6-Horacio Zeballos (Argentina) 6-7(4) 6-3 7-6(4)