Tennis-Indian Wells women's singles final result
March 19 (Gracenote) - Result from the Indian Wells Women's Singles Final on Sunday 14-Elena Vesnina (Russia) beat 8-Svetlana Kuznetsova (Russia) 6-7(6) 7-5 6-4
Jan 31 (Infostrada Sports) - Latest from the Davis Cup World Group Round 1 match between Serbia and Switzerland on Friday Switzerland lead 2-Serbia 2-0 On Friday Stanislas Wawrinka (Switzerland) beat Dusan Lajovic (Serbia) 6-4 4-6 6-1 7-6(7) Roger Federer (Switzerland) beat Ilija Bozoljac (Serbia) 6-4 7-5 6-2
March 19 Serbian world number two Novak Djokovic has pulled out of the Miami Open with a right elbow injury, the tournament's three-times reigning champion said on Sunday.
* Federer has 19-3 record against Wawrinka (Adds quotes, details)