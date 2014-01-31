Tennis-Indian Wells women's singles final result
March 19 (Gracenote) - Result from the Indian Wells Women's Singles Final on Sunday 14-Elena Vesnina (Russia) beat 8-Svetlana Kuznetsova (Russia) 6-7(6) 7-5 6-4
Jan 31 (Infostrada Sports) - Latest from the Davis Cup World Group Round 1 match between Germany and Spain on Friday Germany lead 3-Spain 2-0 On Friday Florian Mayer (Germany) beat Feliciano Lopez (Spain) 7-6(6) 7-6(4) 1-6 5-7 6-3 Philipp Kohlschreiber (Germany) beat Roberto Bautista (Spain) 6-2 6-4 6-2
March 19 Serbian world number two Novak Djokovic has pulled out of the Miami Open with a right elbow injury, the tournament's three-times reigning champion said on Sunday.
* Federer has 19-3 record against Wawrinka (Adds quotes, details)