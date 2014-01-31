Tennis-Indian Wells women's singles final result
March 19 (Gracenote) - Result from the Indian Wells Women's Singles Final on Sunday 14-Elena Vesnina (Russia) beat 8-Svetlana Kuznetsova (Russia) 6-7(6) 7-5 6-4
Jan 31 (Infostrada Sports) - Latest from the Davis Cup World Group Round 1 match between Argentina and Italy on Friday 4-Argentina are level with Italy 1-1 On Friday Fabio Fognini (Italy) beat Juan Monaco (Argentina) 7-5 6-2 6-2 Carlos Berlocq (Argentina) beat Andreas Seppi (Italy) 4-6 6-0 6-2 6-1
March 19 (Gracenote) - Result from the Indian Wells Women's Singles Final on Sunday 14-Elena Vesnina (Russia) beat 8-Svetlana Kuznetsova (Russia) 6-7(6) 7-5 6-4
March 19 Serbian world number two Novak Djokovic has pulled out of the Miami Open with a right elbow injury, the tournament's three-times reigning champion said on Sunday.
* Federer has 19-3 record against Wawrinka (Adds quotes, details)