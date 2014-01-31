Tennis-Indian Wells women's singles final result
March 19 (Gracenote) - Result from the Indian Wells Women's Singles Final on Sunday 14-Elena Vesnina (Russia) beat 8-Svetlana Kuznetsova (Russia) 6-7(6) 7-5 6-4
Jan 31 (Infostrada Sports) - Latest from the Davis Cup World Group Round 1 match between U.S. and Britain on Friday Britain lead 6-U.S. 1-0 On Friday Andy Murray (Britain) beat Donald Young (U.S.) 6-1 6-2 6-3
March 19 Serbian world number two Novak Djokovic has pulled out of the Miami Open with a right elbow injury, the tournament's three-times reigning champion said on Sunday.
* Federer has 19-3 record against Wawrinka (Adds quotes, details)