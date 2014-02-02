UPDATE 1-Tennis-Sock knocks out Nishikori to meet Federer in semis
* Federer advances in walkover against ill Kyrgios (Adds quotes, details)
Feb 2 (Infostrada Sports) - Latest from the Davis Cup World Group Round 1 match between Argentina and Italy on Sunday Italy lead 4-Argentina 3-1 On Friday Fabio Fognini (Italy) beat Juan Monaco (Argentina) 7-5 6-2 6-2 Carlos Berlocq (Argentina) beat Andreas Seppi (Italy) 4-6 6-0 6-2 6-1 On Saturday Simone Bolelli/Fabio Fognini (Italy) beat Eduardo Schwank/Horacio Zeballos (Argentina) 6-7(6) 7-6(8) 7-6(3) 6-4 On Sunday Fabio Fognini (Italy) beat Carlos Berlocq (Argentina) 7-6(5) 4-6 6-1 6-4
* Federer advances in walkover against ill Kyrgios (Adds quotes, details)
March 17 Jack Sock powered past fourth-seeded Kei Nishikori 6-3 2-6 6-2 on Friday to book a date with Roger Federer in the semi-finals of the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells, California.
March 17 Suspected food poisoning forced Nick Kyrgios to pull out of his much anticipated quarter-finals showdown with Roger Federer at the BNP Paribas Open on Friday.