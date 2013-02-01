Tennis-Nadal has no answer to Querrey power in Acapulco final
March 4 American Sam Querrey claimed the biggest title of his career with an emphatic 6-3 7-6(3) upset victory over second seed Rafa Nadal in the final of the Mexican Open on Saturday.
Feb 1 (Infostrada Sports) - Latest from the Davis Cup World Group Round 1 match between Argentina and Germany on Friday 3-Argentina lead Germany 2-0 On Friday Juan Monaco (Argentina) beat Florian Mayer (Germany) 6-7(4) 6-3 6-3 6-4 Carlos Berlocq (Argentina) beat Philipp Kohlschreiber (Germany) 3-6 7-5 2-6 6-4 4-5 (Kohlschreiber retired) Ret.
March 4 American Sam Querrey claimed the biggest title of his career with an emphatic 6-3 7-6(3) upset victory over second seed Rafa Nadal in the final of the Mexican Open on Saturday.
March 5 (Gracenote) - Result from the Acapulco International Men's Singles Final on Saturday Sam Querrey (U.S.) beat 2-Rafa Nadal (Spain) 6-3 7-6(3)
March 5 (Gracenote) - Result from the Acapulco International Women's Singles Final on Saturday 7-Lesia Tsurenko (Ukraine) beat 2-Kristina Mladenovic (France) 6-1 7-5