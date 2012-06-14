LONDON, June 14 Jo-Wilfried Tsonga's Wimbledon
hopes suffered a double blow on Thursday after he injured his
finger badly during a shock 7-6 3-6 7-6 third round defeat by
Queen's Club debutant Ivan Dodig.
Tsonga joined Andy Murray on the Queen's Club scrapheap,
meaning the top two seeds and last year's finalists have both
been eliminated before the quarter-finals, but more worryingly
for the Frenchman was the injury which could scupper his
Wimbledon participation.
"I think it's serious. I haven't had it examed yet but it
sounds very bad. I felt like I broke something or I stretched a
lot of ligaments," a sombre Tsonga told reporters.
Asked at which point he suffered the injury, he added: "I
just fell down. I just fell down. That's it. I fell down on it,
and that's it."
Tsonga was seen diving around court, and at one point after
falling flat on his stomach, he even showed off his bulging
biceps by doing some push-ups behind the baseline.
However, he could have done with preserving his energy as
unheralded Croatian Dodig squeezed into the last eight, where he
will meet 2010 champion Sam Querrey.
Grass-loving Spaniard Feliciano Lopez also made an early
exit after he was beaten 7-6 7-6 by South African Kevin
Anderson.
Murray's conqueror Nicolas Mahut was unable to capitalise on
his unexpected passage to the third round after he was tame 7-6
6-4 by little-known Bulgarian Grigor Dimitrov.
(Reporting by Pritha Sarkar; Editing by John Mehaffey)