Tennis-Gentle giant Cilic profits from new aggressive streak
LONDON, June 24 "Mr Nice Guy" Marin Cilic believes a more aggressive attitude on court can propel him towards a title push at Wimbledon.
June 21 (Gracenote) - Results from the Queen's Men's Singles Round 2 matches on Wednesday 7-Tomas Berdych (Czech Republic) beat Denis Shapovalov (Canada) 7-6(4) 6-7(4) 7-5 6-Grigor Dimitrov (Bulgaria) beat Julien Benneteau (France) 4-6 6-3 6-4 Gilles Muller (Luxembourg) beat 5-Jo-Wilfried Tsonga (France) 6-4 6-4 Donald Young (U.S.) beat Viktor Troicki (Serbia) 6-3 6-4
June 24 (Gracenote) - Results from the Queen's Men's Singles Semifinal matches on Saturday Feliciano Lopez (Spain) beat 6-Grigor Dimitrov (Bulgaria) 7-5 3-6 6-2 4-Marin Cilic (Croatia) beat Gilles Muller (Luxembourg) 6-3 5-7 6-4
* Zverev reaches final for second year in a row (Updates with Zverev in final, quotes, details)