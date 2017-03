Tennis-Nervous Muguruza overcomes Flipkens at Indian Wells

March 10 French Open champion Garbine Muguruza survived some nervous moments before overcoming Belgian Kirsten Flipkens 6-2 6-3 in her opening round match at the BNP Paribas Open on Friday. The win by the seventh seed set up a second round match with U.S. teenager Kayla Day, who surprised Australian Open semi-finalist Mirjana Lucic-Baroni of Croatia in three sets 6-4 5-7 7-5.