Tennis-Brazil Open men's singles final result
March 6 (Gracenote) - Result from the Brazil Open Men's Singles Final on Monday 3-Pablo Cuevas (Uruguay) beat 2-Albert Ramos (Spain) 6-7(3) 6-4 6-4
Nov 5 (Infostrada Sports) - Results from the ATP World Tour Finals Men's Singles Round Robin matches on Tuesday RESULTS Group B 2-Novak Djokovic (Serbia) beat 6-Roger Federer (Switzerland) 6-4 6-7(2) 6-2 Group A 1-Rafa Nadal (Spain) beat 3-David Ferrer (Spain) 6-3 6-2 STANDINGS P W L F A Pts Group A 1. Rafa Nadal 1 1 0 2 0 2 2. Stanislas Wawrinka 1 1 0 2 1 2 3. Tomas Berdych 1 0 1 1 2 0 4. David Ferrer 1 0 1 0 2 0 Group B 1. Novak Djokovic 1 1 0 2 1 2 2. Juan Martin Del Potro 1 1 0 2 1 2 3. Richard Gasquet 1 0 1 1 2 0 4. Roger Federer 1 0 1 1 2 0
March 6 (Gracenote) - Result from the Brazil Open Men's Singles Final on Monday 3-Pablo Cuevas (Uruguay) beat 2-Albert Ramos (Spain) 6-7(3) 6-4 6-4
March 6 (Gracenote) - Standings from the ATP Tour singles Points 1 (1) Andy Murray(Britain) 12040 2 (2) Novak Djokovic(Serbia) 9825 3 (3) Stan Wawrinka(Switzerland) 5195 4 (4) Milos Raonic(Canada) 5080 5 (5) Kei Nishikori(Japan) 4730 6 (6) Rafa Nadal(Spain) 4415 7 (8) Marin Cilic(Croatia)
MELBOURNE, March 6 The relentless grind of the professional tennis tour proved too much for Australia's Ashleigh Barty during her teenage years but a break from the game to play cricket appears to be paying some pretty big dividends.