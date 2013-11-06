Tennis-Brazil Open men's singles quarterfinal results
March 3 (Gracenote) - Results from the Brazil Open Men's Singles Quarterfinal matches on Friday 4-Joao Sousa (Portugal) beat 7-Federico Delbonis (Argentina) 6-3 6-1
Nov 6 (Infostrada Sports) - Results from the ATP World Tour Finals Men's Singles Round Robin Group A matches on Wednesday RESULTS Group A 5-Tomas Berdych (Czech Republic) beat 3-David Ferrer (Spain) 6-4 6-4 1-Rafa Nadal (Spain) beat 7-Stanislas Wawrinka (Switzerland) 7-6(5) 7-6(6) STANDINGS P W L F A Pts Group A 1. Rafa Nadal 2 2 0 4 0 4 2. Stanislas Wawrinka 2 1 1 2 3 2 3. Tomas Berdych 2 1 1 3 2 2 4. David Ferrer 2 0 2 0 4 0 Group B 1. Novak Djokovic 1 1 0 2 1 2 2. Juan Martin Del Potro 1 1 0 2 1 2 3. Richard Gasquet 1 0 1 1 2 0 4. Roger Federer 1 0 1 1 2 0
March 3 (Gracenote) - Results from the Malaysian Open Women's Singles Quarterfinal matches on Friday Nao Hibino (Japan) beat Lesley Kerkhove (Netherlands) 7-6(4) 6-3 Magda Linette (Poland) beat 5-Duan Yingying (China) 7-6(3) 4-6 6-1 Han Xinyun (China) beat 6-Wang Qiang (China) 6-7(4) 6-2 6-4 Ashleigh Barty (Australia) beat Zhang Kailin (China) 6-0 7-6(2)
