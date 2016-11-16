HIGHLIGHTS-Tennis-Day 11 at the Australian Open
MELBOURNE, Jan 26 Highlights from day 11 of the Australian Open tennis championships on Thursday (all times GMT):
Nov 16 (Gracenote) - Results from the ATP World Tour Finals Men's Singles Round Robin Group John McEnroe matches on Wednesday RESULTS Group John McEnroe 3-Stanislas Wawrinka (Switzerland) beat 7-Marin Cilic (Croatia) 7-6(3) 7-6(3) 1-Andy Murray (Britain) beat 5-Kei Nishikori (Japan) 6-7(9) 6-4 6-4 STANDINGS P W L F A Pts Group John McEnroe 1. Andy Murray 2 2 0 4 1 4 2. Kei Nishikori 2 1 1 3 2 2 3. Stanislas Wawrinka 2 1 1 2 2 2 4. Marin Cilic 2 0 2 0 4 0 Group Ivan Lendl 1. Novak Djokovic 2 2 0 4 1 4 2. Milos Raonic 2 1 1 2 2 2 3. Dominic Thiem 2 1 1 3 3 2 4. Gael Monfils 2 0 2 1 4 0 5. David Goffin 0 0 0 0 0 0
MELBOURNE, Jan 26 Roger Federer held firm against a furious fightback from fellow Swiss Stan Wawrinka, edging his former apprentice 7-5 6-3 1-6 4-6 6-3 in a Melbourne Park classic to reach the final of the Australian Open on Thursday.
Jan 26 (Gracenote) - Result from the Australian Open Men's Singles Semifinal on Thursday 17-Roger Federer (Switzerland) beat 4-Stanislas Wawrinka (Switzerland) 7-5 6-3 1-6 4-6 6-3