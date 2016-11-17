Tennis-Australian Open women's singles semifinal results
Jan 26 (Gracenote) - Results from the Australian Open Women's Singles Semifinal matches on Thursday 13-Venus Williams (U.S.) beat CoCo Vandeweghe (U.S.) 6-7(3) 6-2 6-3
Nov 17 (Gracenote) - Results from the ATP World Tour Finals Men's Singles Round Robin Group Ivan Lendl matches on Thursday RESULTS Group Ivan Lendl 4-Milos Raonic (Canada) beat 8-Dominic Thiem (Austria) 7-6(5) 6-3 2-Novak Djokovic (Serbia) beat 9-David Goffin (Belgium) 6-1 6-2 STANDINGS P W L F A Pts Group John McEnroe 1. Andy Murray 2 2 0 4 1 4 2. Kei Nishikori 2 1 1 3 2 2 3. Stanislas Wawrinka 2 1 1 2 2 2 4. Marin Cilic 2 0 2 0 4 0 Group Ivan Lendl 1. Novak Djokovic 3 3 0 6 1 6 2. Milos Raonic 3 2 1 4 2 4 3. Dominic Thiem 3 1 2 3 5 2 4. Gael Monfils 2 0 2 1 4 0 5. David Goffin 1 0 1 0 2 0
Jan 26 (Gracenote) - Results from the Australian Open Women's Singles Semifinal matches on Thursday 13-Venus Williams (U.S.) beat CoCo Vandeweghe (U.S.) 6-7(3) 6-2 6-3
MELBOURNE, Jan 26 Venus Williams drew on the experience of 73 grand slam campaigns to come from a set down for a 6-7(3) 6-2 6-3 victory over fellow American Coco Vandeweghe on Thursday to set up a possible Australian Open final against her sister Serena.
MELBOURNE, Jan 26 Rafa Nadal's path to his Australian Open semi-final against Grigor Dimitrov on Friday has taught the 30-year-old Spaniard one thing -- he's still got it.