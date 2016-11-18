UPDATE 1-Tennis-Federer sees off Wawrinka to reach Australian Open final
* Keeps alive chance of dream decider with Nadal (Adds details, quotes)
Nov 18 (Gracenote) - Results from the ATP World Tour Finals Men's Singles Round Robin Group John McEnroe matches on Friday RESULTS Group John McEnroe 7-Marin Cilic (Croatia) beat 5-Kei Nishikori (Japan) 3-6 6-2 6-3 1-Andy Murray (Britain) beat 3-Stanislas Wawrinka (Switzerland) 6-4 6-2 STANDINGS P W L F A Pts Group John McEnroe 1. Andy Murray 3 3 0 6 1 6 2. Kei Nishikori 3 1 2 4 4 2 3. Stanislas Wawrinka 3 1 2 2 4 2 4. Marin Cilic 3 1 2 2 5 2 Group Ivan Lendl 1. Novak Djokovic 3 3 0 6 1 6 2. Milos Raonic 3 2 1 4 2 4 3. Dominic Thiem 3 1 2 3 5 2 4. Gael Monfils 2 0 2 1 4 0 5. David Goffin 1 0 1 0 2 0
MELBOURNE, Jan 26 Highlights from day 11 of the Australian Open tennis championships on Thursday (all times GMT):
MELBOURNE, Jan 26 Roger Federer held firm against a furious fightback from fellow Swiss Stan Wawrinka, edging his former apprentice 7-5 6-3 1-6 4-6 6-3 in a Melbourne Park classic to reach the final of the Australian Open on Thursday.