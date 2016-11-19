UPDATE 1-Tennis-Federer sees off Wawrinka to reach Australian Open final
MELBOURNE, Jan 26 Highlights from day 11 of the Australian Open tennis championships on Thursday (all times GMT):
MELBOURNE, Jan 26 Roger Federer held firm against a furious fightback from fellow Swiss Stan Wawrinka, edging his former apprentice 7-5 6-3 1-6 4-6 6-3 in a Melbourne Park classic to reach the final of the Australian Open on Thursday.