Tennis-Indian Wells women's singles final result
March 19 (Gracenote) - Result from the Indian Wells Women's Singles Final on Sunday 14-Elena Vesnina (Russia) beat 8-Svetlana Kuznetsova (Russia) 6-7(6) 7-5 6-4
Nov 9 (Infostrada Sports) - Results from the ATP World Tour Finals Men's Singles Round Robin Group B matches on Sunday RESULTS Group B 2-Roger Federer (Switzerland) beat 7-Milos Raonic (Canada) 6-1 7-6(0) 4-Kei Nishikori (Japan) beat 5-Andy Murray (Britain) 6-4 6-4 STANDINGS P W L F A Pts Group A 1. Novak Djokovic 0 0 0 0 0 0 1=. Stanislas Wawrinka 0 0 0 0 0 0 1=. Tomas Berdych 0 0 0 0 0 0 1=. Marin Cilic 0 0 0 0 0 0 Group B 1. Roger Federer 1 1 0 2 0 2 2. Kei Nishikori 1 1 0 2 0 2 3. Andy Murray 1 0 1 0 2 0 4. Milos Raonic 1 0 1 0 2 0
March 19 Serbian world number two Novak Djokovic has pulled out of the Miami Open with a right elbow injury, the tournament's three-times reigning champion said on Sunday.
* Federer has 19-3 record against Wawrinka (Adds quotes, details)