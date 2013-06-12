Tennis-Djokovic has lost his edge, says former mentor Pilic
BELGRADE, March 4 Novak Djokovic has lost the tenacity which enabled him to rule men's tennis for a number of years, former mentor Niki Pilic said on Saturday.
June 12 (Infostrada Sports) - Results from the Queen's Men's Singles Round 2 matches on Wednesday Benjamin Becker (Germany) beat 12-Lukas Rosol (Czech Republic) 7-6(2) 7-5 5-Marin Cilic (Croatia) beat Ivan Dodig (Croatia) 6-3 6-4 Kenny De Schepper (France) beat Rohan Bopanna (India) 6-4 6-3 16-Grega Zemlja (Slovenia) beat Sergiy Stakhovsky (Ukraine) 7-5 6-4 2-Tomas Berdych (Czech Republic) beat Thiemo de Bakker (Netherlands) 6-1 6-4 Daniel Evans (Britain) beat 13-Jarkko Nieminen (Finland) 6-4 6-7(6) 6-4 7-Alexandr Dolgopolov (Ukraine) beat Santiago Giraldo (Colombia) 6-3 4-6 6-4 Lleyton Hewitt (Australia) beat 10-Grigor Dimitrov (Bulgaria) 6-4 6-3 Marinko Matosevic (Australia) beat Michael Llodra (France)WO
March 4 World number one Andy Murray won his first title of 2017 with a 6-3 6-2 victory over unseeded Spaniard Fernando Verdasco in the Dubai Tennis Championships final on Saturday.
March 4 (Gracenote) - Result from the Dubai Championships Men's Singles Final on Saturday 1-Andy Murray (Britain) beat Fernando Verdasco (Spain) 6-3 6-2