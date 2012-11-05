Tennis-Dubai Championships women's singles semifinal results
Feb 24 (Gracenote) - Results from the Dubai Championships Women's Singles Semifinal matches on Friday 10-Caroline Wozniacki (Denmark) beat Anastasija Sevastova (Latvia) 6-3 6-4
Nov 5 (Infostrada Sports) - Results from the ATP World Tour Finals Men's Singles Round Robin Group A matches on Monday RESULTS Group A 1-Novak Djokovic(Serbia)beat 7-Jo-Wilfried Tsonga(France)7-6(4) 6-3 3-Andy Murray(Britain)beat 5-Tomas Berdych(Czech Republic)3-6 6-3 6-4 STANDINGS P W L F A Pts Group A 1. Novak Djokovic 1 1 0 2 0 2 2. Andy Murray 1 1 0 2 1 2 3. Tomas Berdych 1 0 1 1 2 0 4. Jo-Wilfried Tsonga 1 0 1 0 2 0 Group B 1. Roger Federer 0 0 0 0 0 0 1=. David Ferrer 0 0 0 0 0 0 1=. Juan Martin Del Potro 0 0 0 0 0 0 1=. Janko Tipsarevic 0 0 0 0 0 0
Feb 24 (Gracenote) - Results from the Delray Beach International Men's Singles Quarterfinal matches on Friday Donald Young (U.S.) beat Steve Darcis (Belgium) walkover
Feb 24 (Gracenote) - Results from the Rio de Janeiro Open Men's Singles Round 2 matches on Thursday Alexandr Dolgopolov (Ukraine) beat Horacio Zeballos (Argentina) 7-6(4) 4-6 6-4 4-Pablo Carreno (Spain) beat Victor Estrella (Dominican Republic) 6-2 4-6 6-2 Thiago Monteiro (Brazil) beat Thomaz Bellucci (Brazil) 7-6(8) 3-6 6-3 Casper Ruud (Norway) beat Roberto Carballes (Spain) 6-7(4) 6-4 7-6(3)