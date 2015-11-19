Tennis-Nadal powers past Fognini into Miami Open final
March 31 Rafa Nadal rolled by unseeded Italian Fabio Fognini 6-1 7-5 on Friday to reach his fifth Miami Open final and a potential rematch of the Australian Open decider with Roger Federer.
Nov 19 (Infostrada Sports) - Results from the ATP World Tour Finals Men's Singles Round Robin Group Stan Smith matches on Thursday RESULTS Group Stan Smith 1-Novak Djokovic (Serbia) beat 6-Tomas Berdych (Czech Republic) 6-3 7-5 3-Roger Federer (Switzerland) beat 8-Kei Nishikori (Japan) 7-5 4-6 6-4 STANDINGS P W L F A Pts Group Stan Smith 1. Roger Federer 3 3 0 6 1 6 2. Novak Djokovic 3 2 1 4 2 4 3. Kei Nishikori 3 1 2 3 5 2 4. Tomas Berdych 3 0 3 1 6 0 Group Ilie Nastase 1. Rafa Nadal 2 2 0 4 0 4 2. Stanislas Wawrinka 2 1 1 2 2 2 3. Andy Murray 2 1 1 2 2 2 4. David Ferrer 2 0 2 0 4 0
March 31 Rafa Nadal rolled by unseeded Italian Fabio Fognini 6-1 7-5 on Friday to reach his fifth Miami Open final and a potential rematch of the Australian Open decider with Roger Federer.
March 31 (Gracenote) - Results from the Miami Men's Singles Semifinal matches on Friday 5-Rafa Nadal (Spain) beat Fabio Fognini (Italy) 6-1 7-5