Tennis-Memphis International men's singles semifinal results
Feb 18 (Gracenote) - Results from the Memphis International Men's Singles Semifinal matches on Saturday Nikoloz Basilashvili (Georgia) beat Mikhail Kukushkin (Kazakhstan) 7-6(5) 6-1
Nov 9 (Infostrada Sports) - Results from the ATP World Tour Finals Men's Singles Round Robin Group A matches on Friday RESULTS Group A 3-Andy Murray (Britain) beat 7-Jo-Wilfried Tsonga (France) 6-2 7-6(3) 1-Novak Djokovic (Serbia) beat 5-Tomas Berdych (Czech Republic) 6-2 7-6(6) STANDINGS P W L F A Pts Group A 1. Novak Djokovic 3 3 0 6 1 6 2. Andy Murray 3 2 1 5 3 4 3. Tomas Berdych 3 1 2 3 5 2 4. Jo-Wilfried Tsonga 3 0 3 1 6 0 Group B 1. Roger Federer 2 2 0 4 0 4 2. David Ferrer 2 1 1 2 3 2 3. Juan Martin Del Potro 2 1 1 3 2 2 4. Janko Tipsarevic 2 0 2 0 4 0
Feb 18 Top seed Kei Nishikori survived a tough slog against unheralded opponent Carlos Berlocq before winning his semi-final match at the Argentina Open on Saturday.
Feb 18 (Gracenote) - Results from the Buenos Aires Open Men's Singles Semifinal matches on Saturday 1-Kei Nishikori (Japan) beat Carlos Berlocq (Argentina) 4-6 6-4 6-3 Alexandr Dolgopolov (Ukraine) beat 4-Pablo Carreno (Spain) 7-5 6-2