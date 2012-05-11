MADRID May 11 Not satisfied with the uproar his
blue claycourts have created at this year's Madrid Open,
unrepentant tennis promoter Ion Tiriac is itching to unleash his
next innovation on the world's top players - psychedelic balls.
Unfortunately for Romanian Tiriac, an extravagantly
mustachioed former player who became a billionaire thanks to his
salesmanship abilities, he may not get a chance to test out his
next idea on the world's top two players Novak Djokovic and Rafa
Nadal.
As the owner of the Madrid Open, Tiriac is constantly
striving to keep the tournament in the public eye.
Over the years his stunts such as replacing traditional ball
boys and girls with catwalk models raised a few eyebrows but
caused no consternation among the players.
This week, however, his decision to dye the traditional red
claycourt blue has caused an almighty backlash, with Nadal and
Djokovic threatening to boycott next year's event unless the
innovation is ditched.
Tiriac remained unmoved on Friday as he outlined his next
new venture.
"We are going to improve the ball," Tiriac told reporters at
a panel discussion on Friday. "We're thinking fluorescent green
or fluorescent orange, which hold light better and work better
in contrast to blue clay."
His observation seemed to suggest that there were no plans
to abandon the blue clay in 2013 and highlighted the tensions
that exist between players resistant to change and
administrators striving to widen the sport's appeal and boost
sponsorship revenue.
The ATP, the men's tour organisers who sanctioned the switch
for this year's edition and whose six-man board is evenly split
between player representatives and tournament officials, are
caught somewhere in between.
Serbian Djokovic, the defending champion in Madrid, and
Spaniard Nadal, the 2011 runner-up, have criticised the courts
for being too slippery.
Roger Federer has also expressed his opposition to the
innovation, which Tiriac argues makes it easier for television
viewers to follow the yellow balls, but has stopped short of
saying he will not play next year.
Etienne de Villiers, who was often criticised for
introducing changes to the men's tour during his stint as ATP
chief from 2005-2008, said he understood why players such as
Federer and Nadal were eager to hang on to the traditions of the
game.
However, he said that with rival sports fighting hard for
the television slots that guarantee millions of dollars of
sponsorship income, innovation and change were important.
"If you are going to be a pioneer you are going to have to
take risks," De Villiers told reporters.
"Pioneers either go out there and discover gold or they are
found face down with a back full of arrows.
"There are always going to be disagreements but you need
visionaries and you need change."
VERY SAD
Tiriac and his tournament director Manolo Santana, also
joining the panel, apologised for the slippery courts but
defended the colour switch, which they said had nothing to do
with the surface being excessively slick.
Tiriac explained that the courts, which have to be built
from scratch five or six weeks before the tournament, had been
pressed too much, which meant the clay was unable to penetrate
the hard base.
"I don't have a problem with Rafa or Novak or anybody and I
would be very, very sad if they didn't come and play next year,"
he said.
"The players are right when they say it is too slippery...
and I apologise...we are working daily to fix that and things
are getting better. There are still three days to go this week.
"But I don't think any player can complain about the colour.
It's better for TV, the spectators and the players. And tell me
one sport that hasn't had to change in the last 20 years?
"We fight with a lot of sports for that hour of television
and that money from the sponsors."
Ex-ATP chief executive Adam Helfant, who gave Madrid the
green light to switch to blue clay before he quit the post last
December, added: "The ATP has a responsibility to expand the fan
base and increase revenue. That doesn't mean the ATP should
throw tradition out the window.
"But if you don't try it, if you don't have innovation, you
have no chance at all."
(Editing by Pritha Sarkar)