MADRID May 13 After capturing the Madrid Open
title and knowing he will climb back above Rafa Nadal to number
two in the world, Roger Federer has set his sights on reclaiming
the top ranking.
The resurgent 30-year-old Swiss came from a set down to beat
Tomas Berdych in the Madrid final on Sunday, a fourth title of
the year and a third in the Spanish capital that put him level
on 20 Masters crowns with great rival Nadal.
Success in one of the upcoming grand slams could catapult
him above Novak Djokovic to number one, a position he last held
in May 2010, and he would then equal, and almost certainly
break, his idol Pete Sampras's record of 286 weeks at the top.
A buoyant Federer told a news conference that would be
"absolutely amazing".
"Back then I was just trying to stay world number one and I
never really looked at Pete's record that much," he said.
"I guess I could have chased it a few years ago, just really
trying to beat that record," added the 16-times grand slam
singles champion.
"It's no secret for any player out there that you'd rather
be number one than number two.
"But I look at the long term, maybe if I wasn't good enough
to break that record then maybe I never will be."
NIGGLING INJURIES
Before Madrid, Federer had not played for six weeks since
losing to Andy Roddick in Miami, deciding he needed some time
away from tennis to recharge his batteries and rid himself of
one or two niggling injuries.
He has played some of his best tennis in years in winning
his four titles this year, including the Indian Wells Masters,
and will bid for a second French Open crown in Paris starting
later this month after his triumph in 2009, which was also the
year he last won in Madrid.
"I don't need to beat every record Pete set, he's my idol
after all and I'm just happy I'm that close already," Federer
said.
"But it's exciting times ahead for me. Winning so many
tournaments and playing so well obviously I do believe I can win
the grand slams.
"But I know the difficulty of the French Open and the focus
will be a lot on Novak because he's going for four in a row and
on Rafa because he's the defending champion. It's going to be an
exciting tournament."
Federer said equalling Nadal's record of Masters titles was
not such a big deal for him given that the series has only been
running for a relatively short time.
"That one for me is just a number at the moment," he said.
"It's amazing how many Rafa has got in such a short time and
it's nice to win another one," he said.
"I have won three of the last four now and it's been a great
streak and that's what I look at."
