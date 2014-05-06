MADRID May 6 Roger Federer has withdrawn from this week's Madrid Open Masters event to support his wife Mirka as she prepares to give birth to their third child, the former world number one said on Tuesday.

"I've decided to withdraw from Madrid to be with my wife Mirka during these next few exciting weeks for our family," Federer wrote on his Facebook page.

"I apologise to my fans and hope to be back in Madrid next year," added the 32-year-old Swiss, currently ranked four.

"I'll be training near my home, and am excited to rejoin the Tour soon."

Federer, who won the clay event in the Spanish capital in 2009 and 2012, was last in action at last month's Monte Carlo Masters, where he lost to compatriot Stanislas Wawrinka in the final.

The 17-times grand slam winner said then he would not hesitate to miss any tournament to be at the birth, even the French Open that gets underway on May 25.

