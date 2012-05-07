MADRID May 7 Spanish clay-court specialist
Nicolas Almagro did little on Monday to ease world number one
Novak Djokovic's concerns about the controversial blue clay
court at the Madrid Open after beating Santiago Giraldo 6-7 6-3
6-3.
Djokovic gets his first opportunity to play on the surface
when he starts his title defence against qualifier Daniel
Gimeno-Traver on Tuesday after a two-week layoff.
Eleventh seed Almagro came back to beat the Colombian
qualifier for his 17th clay-court win of the season, more than
any other player on the ATP world tour this year, but was far
from happy with the new courts.
"Being so close to Roland Garros, we would prefer to play on
red clay. This surface isn't in the best of conditions," Almagro
told reporters at Madrid's Magic Box Arena. "It is very slippery
and I hope there aren't any injuries."
Djokovic lost to his great rival Rafa Nadal in his last
outing in the final of the Monte Carlo Open in April but returns
to a venue where he beat the world number two in last year's
final.
He will play another Spaniard in the second round in
Gimeno-Traver, who needed two hours and 24 minutes to see off
fellow qualifier Victor Hanescu of Romania 7-6 4-6 6-3 on
Monday.
American wild card Ryan Harrison was celebrating his 20th
birthday on his debut at the tournament and beat Sergiy
Stakhovsky 7-6 7-6 to set up a meeting with fourth-seeded
Frenchman Jo-Wilfried Tsonga.
Russian qualifier Igor Andreev overcame former world number
one Juan Carlos Ferrero in straight sets and his compatriot
Mikhail Youzhny progressed past Javier Marti.
Cypriot Marcos Baghdatis fell to wild card Spaniard
Guillermo Garcia-Lopez 6-4 3-6 6-4 while Colombia's Alejandro
Falla and Serb Viktor Troicki also went through.
(Reporting by Mark Elkington, editing by John Mehaffey)