* Federer recovers from set down against Raonic
* Nadal sweeps past former world number three Davydenko
By Iain Rogers
MADRID, May 9 World number three Roger Federer
had to use all his guile and experience to battle back from a
set down to see off fast-rising Canadian Milos Raonic 4-6 7-5
7-6 in the Madrid Open second round on Wednesday.
The Swiss maestro, after an opening-round bye at the Masters
Series claycourt event, was playing his first match since the
end of March and only just edged out the big-serving 21-year-old
who thumped 21 aces on the Manolo Santana showcourt.
Rafa Nadal made much smoother progress into the last 16,
dispatching former world number three Nikolay Davydenko 6-2 6-2
before joining widespread criticism of the unfamiliar blue
courts, a controversial innovation at this year's tournament.
World number one Novak Djokovic slammed the organisers after
his laboured win on Tuesday, saying the surface at the
futuristic Magic Box arena was too slippery and complaining the
concerns of the players were being ignored.
Officials say the blue courts make it easier for TV viewers
to follow the yellow balls but Nadal called for the traditional
red clay to be reinstated next year.
"The court is not one that makes you feel comfortable," said
Nadal who won back-to-back clay titles in Monte Carlo and
Barcelona before heading to Madrid.
"The court is difficult, it's very slippery and it makes
supporting movements and getting back to defend very tough," the
world number two told Spanish TV.
Nadal next faces 15th-seeded compatriot Fernando Verdasco
for a place in Friday's quarter-finals.
"The only thing we can do now is turn the page and we are
not going to get the red courts back tomorrow so we have to
adapt to the blue," he added.
Federer struggled to make any impression on the Raonic serve
in the early stages and was broken himself in the ninth game
before the Canadian served out to take the first set.
DROP SHOT
The 16-times grand slam singles champion levelled the match
with an exquisite drop shot before surviving several scares on
his serve in the deciding set and then running away with the
tiebreak 7-4 as the young pretender's nerve failed him.
Federer, chasing a fourth title of the year, sealed victory
on his first match point with a ripping forehand return that
caught the line and set up a meeting with French 14th seed
Richard Gasquet.
The 30-year-old Swiss said it was slippery at the back of
the court against world number 23 Raonic.
"It was pretty much a big struggle for me tonight but
sometimes these kinds of wins can create good things," added
Federer.
Raonic said he needed to improve his game against the better
players.
"I felt I played really well the whole time and I was
dictating the match especially on my serve," the Canadian
explained.
"It just came down to one or two points but if I want to be
in this position against Federer, Nadal, Djokovic ... I'm going
to have to improve my returns.
"It's hard not to be disappointed but at the end of the day
it's motivating and I know I can get better. With experience,
time and a few lucky breaks it will go my way," said Raonic.
Elsewhere, American eighth seed John Isner lost 7-6 7-6 to
fellow giant Marin Cilic of Croatia.
The unseeded Cilic, who is 1.98 metres (6-foot-4) tall
compared to Isner's 2.06, produced the shots when it counted in
the tiebreaks, winning the first 7-4 and the second 7-3 to set
up a meeting with former U.S. Open champion Juan Martin Del
Potro.
Isner refused to blame his defeat on the court, saying he
was beaten by the superior player.
"I lost because I didn't do what I should have done out
there and he was better than me," he added.
"I always felt this tournament even with the red clay was
the most slippery I've ever played on," added the 27-year-old.
"It's tough for a big guy like me but my opponent was also a big
guy."
