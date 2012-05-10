* Nadal suffers first clay reverse in 23 matches
* Says won't play in 2013 unless blue clay ditched
* Djokovic also threatens to boycott Masters event
* Federer through to last eight to face Ferrer
(Adds Djokovic result, quotes)
By Iain Rogers
MADRID, May 10 Rafa Nadal suffered his first
claycourt defeat in 23 matches on Thursday and threatened to
boycott next year's Madrid Open if officials did not ditch the
blue clay that players have labelled "too slippery" and only fit
for "smurfs (to) play on".
After the shock 6-3 3-6 7-5 third-round reverse to fellow
Spaniard Fernando Verdasco, the French Open champion vowed not
to return to the Masters event unless traditional red courts,
which are slower and more suited to his game, were reinstated.
World number one Novak Djokovic has also been severely
critical of the playing surface and after his 7-6 6-4 victory
against unseeded Swiss Stanislas Wawrinka said he too would shun
the event next year unless the blue clay was discarded.
"The movements are very important for me and here I cannot
move so I cannot hit the ball the way that I want," Nadal told a
news conference after squandering a 5-2 lead in the final set
against 15th seed Verdasco.
"The ATP and the tournament can do what they want," he added
referring to the controversial innovation sanctioned by the
governing body of men's tennis for this year's tournament.
"I tried my best to prepare but I wasn't good enough to
adapt my game to this court.
"The only thing that I know is that if things continue like
this I am very sad but next year will be one less tournament in
my calendar."
Nadal's outburst was perhaps understandable considering he
would have been confident of beating Verdasco having won all 13
of their previous meetings.
However, an error-strewn performance ended the Spaniard's
bid for a third straight clay title this season and deprived him
of a chance to avenge his defeat by Djokovic in last year's
final.
He also faces the prospect of Roger Federer replacing him as
world number two if the Swiss, the 2009 champion, wins the title
on Sunday.
CLEAN TENNIS
Djokovic looked equally uncomfortable sliding his way to
victory over Wawrinka in the final match of the day on the
Manolo Santana show court and the Serb will play his
seventh-seeded compatriot Janko Tipsarevic for a place in
Saturday's semi-finals.
Federer, who has also opposed the introduction of blue clay,
cruised into the last eight with a 6-3 6-2 win against French
14th seed Richard Gasquet and will meet fifth-seeded Spaniard
David Ferrer on Friday.
The Swiss maestro had a tough time in the second round on
Wednesday, edging out big-serving Canadian Milos Raonic, but had
no such trouble against Gasquet as he chases a fourth title of
the year.
"I played clean tennis even though I went for my shots,"
Federer told a news conference.
"Maybe I made a few too many unforced errors but that's due
to the ball flying here and being tough to control," added the
30-year-old, who said he understood Nadal's frustration with the
playing surface.
CRASHING DRIVE
Verdasco's first win against Nadal was all the more
astonishing given that the second seed twice failed to serve out
the match in the deciding set.
Verdasco broke his Davis Cup team mate seven times in all,
losing his own serve six times, and clubbed 31 winners to his
opponent's 19.
A typically crashing forehand drive sealed victory on his
second match point and he fell flat on his back on the court
before kissing the clay and heading off to play a doubles match.
"Of course I am unbelievably happy and it's the biggest
victory of my career," Verdasco told a news conference.
"It was unbelievable emotion and I will never forget it," he
added. "It was a long time losing, many years, and finally I did
it here in Madrid so you can imagine how happy I am."
Verdasco next plays Czech sixth seed Tomas Berdych, who was
the first player into the last eight when he thrashed
12th-seeded Frenchman Gael Monfils 6-1 6-1.
He was joined by Ukraine's Alexandr Dolgopolov, the 16th
seed, who edged out French fourth seed Jo-Wilfried Tsonga 7-5
3-6 7-6 and Ferrer, who squeaked past countryman Nicolas Almagro
7-6 3-6 7-6.
Dolgopolov will play 10th seed and former U.S. Open champion
Juan Martin Del Potro after the rangy Argentine thumped fellow
big-server Marin Cilic of Croatia 6-2 6-4.
(Editing by Pritha Sarkar)