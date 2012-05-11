* Top seed beaten 7-6 6-3 by fellow Serb
* Tipsarevic next meets Federer in semis
(Adds Federer quotes)
By Iain Rogers
MADRID, May 11 Novak Djokovic's frustration with
the controversial blue clay at the Madrid Masters reached new
heights after the world number one was beaten 7-6 6-3 by fellow
Serb Janko Tipsarevic in the quarter-finals on Friday.
Djokovic and world number two Rafa Nadal, who was dumped out
by Spanish compatriot Fernando Verdasco on Thursday, have
complained bitterly all week about the slippery nature of the
showcourt surface.
The top-ranked Serb again looked ill at ease as his bid to
retain the title he beat Nadal to win in 2011 ended in a whimper
while Tipsarevic secured a semi-final meeting with third seed
Roger Federer.
Djokovic and Nadal have threatened not to return next year
unless the traditional red courts are reinstated. Tournament
organisers have blamed the slick surface on excessive pressing
that prevents the clay from penetrating the hard base.
"I want to forget this week as soon as possible and move on
to the real clay courts," said Djokovic who will chase a first
French Open crown on the red dirt of Paris later this month.
"It took me at least a week to try to get used to this
surface and somehow find a way to win matches and play a decent
level of tennis," he told reporters.
"There is no discussion in my eyes, it's very simple. No
blue clay for me."
FLUENT FEDERER
Federer, the 2009 champion, has also expressed his
opposition to the blue clay but the Swiss maestro has adapted to
the conditions more effectively than the top two players and
cruised to a 13th win against Spain's David Ferrer in 13
meetings.
Watched by Real Madrid soccer players including Cristiano
Ronaldo and Xabi Alonso, the 16-times grand slam singles
champion sealed a 6-4 6-4 victory with his seventh ace as he
continued the pursuit of his fourth title this year.
Asked if he was the new title favourite following the exits
of Djokovic and Nadal, Federer said: "Maybe. I have won it in
the past so you figure as a player you can do it again.
"But all the other guys are highly ranked as well and can
definitely run through the next couple of rounds so I am aware
of that too," the 30-year-old added.
"I haven't played Janko that often so I don't quite know his
game that well, like I know David's game for instance or Novak's
or Rafa's.
"We'll see how that goes first and I hope I have a shot at
the title on Sunday but obviously my focus is on Tipsarevic
right now," said Federer.
Seventh seed Tipsarevic, who beat Djokovic at the World Tour
Finals in London last year, saved four break points in the first
set before taking the tiebreak 7-2.
He squandered three match points on his rival's serve when
leading 5-2 in the second set but made no mistake on his next
service game to reach his first Masters Series semi-final on
clay.
"I want to congratulate Janko for playing a great match
today," Djokovic said. "I talked with him and he feels really
good on the court.
"I am glad and I want to wish him to go all the way, I think
he can. He's been playing great, no question about it."
GOOD SIGN
Tomas Berdych brought local favourite Verdasco, whose win
against Nadal was his first in 14 attempts, crashing back to
earth when he thrashed the 15th seed 6-1 6-2.
The sixth-seeded Czech, who also thumped 12th seed Gael
Monfils 6-1 6-1 to reach the last eight, set up a semi-final
against Juan Martin Del Potro.
The 2009 U.S. Open champion, undefeated in 10 clay matches
this season and winner in Estoril last week, eased to a 6-3 6-4
victory over Ukrainian Alexandr Dolgopolov.
"I am really happy with my tennis, with my body and I am
feeling really confident on clay," said Argentine Del Potro who
had an eight-month layoff in 2010 due to a wrist injury.
"I don't feel any pain so it's a good sign for the next
tournament and I think I'm getting better tournament by
tournament," the 23-year-old added.
(Editing by Tony Jimenez)