By Gregory Blachier
| MONTE CARLO, April 23
MONTE CARLO, April 23 After the Monte Carlo
Masters ended with the predictable Rafa Nadal triumph, the
world's top tennis players are set to face something entirely
different when they head to Madrid to play on blue clay for the
first time.
Nadal, who ended a seven-match losing streak to Novak
Djokovic to clinch a record eighth consecutive Monte Carlo crown
on Sunday, was concerned about the change of surface colour
midway through the six-week European clay-court season.
The May 6-13 Madrid Masters is followed by the Rome Masters
the following week before the French Open starts on May 27.
"You have back-to-back Madrid and Rome," said Nadal, who
lost both finals to Djokovic last year.
"Madrid is the only tournament you are playing with high
altitude, and then now you are putting a different colour of
clay. There can't be too much difference between Madrid and
Rome."
While the change to blue could make sense from a marketing
perspective (blue is the colour of the Madrid event's main
sponsor, Mutua) and organisers say it also makes the ball easier
to see for spectators, Nadal said the tournament's history was
what make it stand out.
"This tournament is big because the history is there," said
the Spaniard. "Best players in history played in this court."
World number four Andy Murray, who won the Madrid tournament
in 2008, was unsure how the clay colour change would pan out.
"The timing of it is what makes it difficult for the
players," he added. "I've never played on a blue claycourt
before. I have no idea how the surface will play. So that will
be a new experience."
The Scot also said that the blue clay "makes the tournament
unique and a bit different (which) is good for the tour".
Djokovic, who is aiming for a fourth consecutive grand slam
victory at Roland-Garros, said changes were needed to improve
the tour and to have more attractive venues but thought the
players were not listened to when it came to major makeovers.
"As far as I know, most of the top players I talked to,
nobody agreed. I never played on blue clay. Rafa didn't. Roger
(Federer) didn't. If you don't have the top players agreeing on
that, it doesn't make sense for me really," Djokovic said.
"It's going to be interesting to step on the blue clay
obviously. I'm not blaming them ... But definitely there is a
certain rule within the ATP that the president is able to make
decisions by himself without having players agree to that.
"That rule has to be changed because it's not fair," said
the Serb, adding that he had heard mixed reports about the
bounce on the clay from players who had tested it.
(Editing by Peter Rutherford)