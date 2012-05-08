MADRID May 8 World number one Novak Djokovic
lashed out at Madrid Open organisers and the ATP over the
event's controversial blue clay courts after fighting off
Spanish qualifier Daniel Gimeno-Traver 6-2 2-6 6-3 in the second
round on Tuesday.
The defending champion, back in action after a two-week
break following the death of his grandfather, said it was
"impossible to move" on the Manolo Santana show court and
accused tennis officials of ignoring players' concerns.
"I hit five balls throughout the whole match," the visibly
irritated Serb, who had a bye into the second round of the
Masters event in the Spanish capital, told a news conference.
"Everything else I was just trying to put the ball in the
court so I just rely on my serve and getting some points
eventually from his unforced errors," he added.
"For me that's not tennis. Either I come up with the
football shoes or I invite Chuck Norris to advise me on how I
should play on this court."
A host of players, including claycourt king Rafa Nadal and
Roger Federer, have expressed concern about the decision to
switch from traditional red clay to blue, which organisers say
makes it easier for TV viewers to follow the yellow balls.
An ATP spokesman reiterated the governing body's position
that the blue clay had been approved for one year and all
feedback from the players would be taken into consideration when
deciding on its future use.
Djokovic echoed comments from fellow professionals about the
courts being slippery and called for a "serious discussion" once
the tournament is over.
"I know for certain that there are so many players that I
talked to these last three or four days that share the same
opinion," he said. "I take things very seriously regarding the
surfaces and regarding our circuit.
"I think all the players' opinions have to be heard and have
to be considered. This tournament and this decision to change to
the blue clay is an example of players not being considered and
heard and their opinions being ignored so I really hope that
this is going to change in the future.
"I haven't heard a single player, not man or woman, saying
they like blue clay."
GREAT THINGS
Djokovic's victory against Gimeno-Traver set up a clash
against Swiss Stanislas Wawrinka or Austrian Jurgen Melzer.
He was joined in the last 16 by Czech sixth seed Tomas
Berdych, who dispatched Kevin Anderson of South Africa 6-3 6-4
and will play French 12th seed Gael Monfils or Russian qualifier
Igor Andreev for a place in the quarter-finals.
Fast-rising Canadian Milos Raonic set up a meeting with
world number three Federer thanks to his 6-4 6-4 success against
former number three David Nalbandian.
Raonic took a set off the Swiss maestro at the Indian Wells
Masters in March and told a news conference he was planning to
treat the 16-times grand slam singles winner as just another
player on Wednesday.
"He's achieved a lot of great things but tomorrow when we
step on the court he's just an opponent and somebody who wants
the same thing I do," Raonic said.
"You respect him but not too much," he added. "He's just
another player who's trying to take away from you what you
want."
Nadal, the world number two who lost to Djokovic in last
year's final, starts his campaign on Wednesday against Russia's
Nikolay Davydenko.
(Reporting by Iain Rogers, editing by Martyn Herman)