MADRID May 9 American eighth seed John Isner
became the first significant casualty at the Madrid Open when he
was pipped 7-6 7-6 in the second round by fellow big-serving
giant Marin Cilic on Wednesday.
Unseeded Croat Cilic, who stands at 1.98 metres to Isner's
2.06 metres, produced when it counted in the tiebreaks on the
blue clay at the Magic Box arena, winning the first 7-4 and the
second 7-3 to set up a meeting with former U.S. Open champion
Juan Martin Del Potro or Mikhail Youzhny.
Neither player managed to break the other's serve as Cilic
followed up his five-set victory over Isner at last year's
Australian Open, their only previous meeting, with another
narrow success.
Isner refused to blame the reverse on the blue clay, a
controversial innovation at this year's edition of the Masters
event that has prompted harsh criticism from players including
world number one and defending champion Novak Djokovic and
number two Rafa Nadal.
Djokovic slammed organisers and the ATP after his laboured
second-round win on Tuesday, saying the Manolo Santana show
court was too slippery and accusing officials of ignoring
players' concerns.
"I lost because I didn't do what I should have done out
there and he was better than me," Isner told a news conference.
"I always felt that this tournament even with the red clay
was the most slippery I have ever played on," added the
27-year-old.
"It's tough for a big guy like me but my opponent was also a
big guy and like I said he was just better and deserved to win
and I did not deserve to win.
"I just didn't play particularly well today which has
nothing to do with the courts."
Spaniard Nadal, who is chasing a third straight clay title
of the season, gets his campaign under way later on Wednesday
with a second-round clash against former world number three
Nikolay Davydenko of Russia.
Current number three Roger Federer then plays fast-rising
Canadian Milos Raonic, who took a set off the Swiss maestro at
the Indian Wells Masters in March.
Djokovic, who beat Nadal in last year's final, will meet
another Swiss, unseeded Stanislas Wawrinka, in the third round
on Thursday.
