MADRID May 10 A badly out of sorts Rafa Nadal
crashed to his first defeat on clay in 23 matches when he was
upset 6-3 3-6 7-5 by Spanish compatriot Fernando Verdasco in a
thrilling third-round match at the Madrid Open on Thursday.
Nadal had beaten Verdasco, the 15th seed at his home town
Masters event, in all 13 of their previous meetings but an
error-strewn performance ended his bid for a third straight clay
title this season and deprived him of a chance to avenge his
defeat to Novak Djokovic in last year's final.
Verdasco broke his Davis Cup team mate's serve seven times
on the blue clay of the Manolo Santana show court and clubbed 31
winners to his opponent's 19 to set up a last-eight clash
against Tomas Berdych.
Nadal, the world number two and French Open champion, looked
to be cruising to victory at 5-2 in the deciding set but twice
faltered when serving for the match and Verdasco incredibly
conjured another break when he converted his second match point
with yet another crashing forehand.
(Reporting by Iain Rogers, editing by Pritha Sarkar)