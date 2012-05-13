MADRID May 13 Roger Federer matched Rafa
Nadal's record of 20 Masters titles when he fought back from a
set down to beat Tomas Berdych 3-6 7-5 7-5 in a gripping Madrid
Open final on Sunday.
The Swiss maestro, who will also climb above his great rival
Nadal to number two in the world when the rankings are updated,
secured his fourth title of the season with a gritty display on
the blue clay at the futuristic Magic Box arena.
Czech sixth seed Berdych made the stronger start and a break
of the Federer serve in the second game was enough to settle an
otherwise desperately tight first set.
The crowd sweltering in the Madrid heat tried their best to
lift the hugely-popular Federer, champion in 2006 and 2009, and
he responded with two breaks of serve in the second set that
helped him level the match.
A couple of double faults from Berdych, who was bidding for
a second career Masters triumph, put Federer 5-3 ahead in the
decider but the 16-times grand slam champion faltered when
serving for the match.
However, with Berdych needing to hold to stay in contention
at 6-5 down, Federer conjured another break, converting his
fourth match point when Berdych netted a forehand.
