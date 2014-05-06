MADRID May 6 Australian Open champion Stanislas Wawrinka crashed to a shock second-round defeat at the Madrid Open when he was upset by qualifier Dominic Thiem 1-6 6-2 6-4 on Tuesday.

Third-seeded Swiss Wawrinka, who followed up his title in Melbourne with victory at last month's Monte Carlo Masters, started strongly against the 70th-ranked Austrian, who at 20 years and eight months is the youngest player in the top 100.

He lost his way in the second set and was unable to recover in the third as Thiem pulled off one of the biggest wins of his career and secured his passage to the third round and a meeting with 15th seed Mikhail Youzhny of Russia or unseeded Spaniard Feliciano Lopez.

Fifth seed David Ferrer also progressed after winning the all-Spanish duel against Albert Ramos 7-6(6) 5-7 6-3. (Reporting by Iain Rogers, editing by Pritha Sarkar)