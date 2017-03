MADRID May 11 Rafa Nadal won a second successive Madrid Open title when Kei Nishikori was forced to retire in the third set of Sunday's final with an apparent back injury.

Japanese 10th seed Nishikori made a blistering start on Nadal's favoured clay to win the first set 6-2 and was a break up in the second before the Spanish world number one hit back to win it 6-4 and force a decider.

In a tremendously disappointing finish to an entertaining encounter, Nishikori was struck down by what appeared to be a back spasm and despite treatment had to retire with Nadal leading 3-0 in the third set. (Reporting by Iain Rogers, editing by Ed Osmond)